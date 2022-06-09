APM

The Osun State Chapter of the Allied Peoples Movement( APM) on Wednesday raised alarm over the alleged impersonation of its Chairman, Comrade Wale Adebayo by an individual ( Name withheld ).

The party described said individual as an impostor whose main aim is to cause confusion and destabilize the party in the state.

The APM raised the alarm in a statement by the Chairman, Comrade Wale Adebayo, who said Ayoola, an ‘impostor’ has been parading himself as the party chairman in Osun state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we implore unsuspecting members of the public to be wary of the activities of these impostors”, Adebayo said.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has been relating very well with us and as a matter of fact, they came to monitor the congress that produced our standard-bearer for 2023 House of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate. The name of our governorship candidate in the forthcoming governorship election is also with INEC.

Adebayo described members of the group claiming to be a faction of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) as “fifth columnists whose sole objective is to cause a breach of public peace.

At the various forum, the party said its National Working Committee (NWC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had confirmed that there “is no faction in the party”, he said.

Adebayo reiterated that he’s in his office performing his task as APM chairman.

“As you can see, we are on our way to the campaign venue for our guber candidate, Mr. Lukman Oluwatayo Awoyemi”.

The purported letter in circulation that he’s brandishing around is forged and has been duly reported to the Department of State Security for necessary action.