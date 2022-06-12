By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has said that the mission of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, is to promote true federalism in the country.

Soludo spoke when the governorship candidate of the party in Abia State, Professor Greg Ibeh, paid him a consultative visit in Awka after winning the primaries of the party.

According to Soludo, the election of a President of the country has grown beyond social media, insisting that it was time for Ndi Igbo to calibrate their approach because election would only be won by forming methodical, systematic, concrete networks and alliances.

He advised the people of the South East who, he added, are dissipating energy in other platforms, to come back under APGA to expand the frontiers of development, arguing that the bulk votes in the country are in the South West and North West, and not elsewhere else.

He also stated that salvaging the country from decadence should be a down to up approach strategy and welcomed the Abia State governorship candidate into APGA, which he described as a movement and the third force, from where projection into the national politics would be done.

He called on all qualified candidates who contested the primary election in Abia State against Professor Ibeh to demonstrate the spirit of sportsmanship to salvage the state.

Soludo also spoke about his administration’s efforts in Anambra in terms of cleaner and greener cities, security, among others.

In his speech, Professor Ibeh said he had worked at different levels in the country and beyond, pointing out that his investment and contribution to Abia under his former political party was not appreciated, until he was eventually called back to serve with the APGA platform.

He expressed optimism that APGA would start to take over the reigns of power in the country, starting from South East states.

Ibeh was accompanied on the visit by APGA officials in Abia State.