Engr Omamuyovwi Otobrise has emerged flagbearer of the All Progressive Grant Alliance, APGA in Ethiope East Constituency, Delta State with all 33 votes cast.

The primary election which was held at Isiokolo, Headquarters of Ethiope East Local Government Area, monitored by officials of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC and security agents, was peaceful, free and fair.

Declaring Engr Omamuyovwi Otobrise winner of the primary election, the Returning Officer, Mr. Augustine Okpobigho, commended delegates for the peaceful conduct of the election.

In his remarks, Engr Omamuyovwi Otobrise expressed joy at the peaceful conduct of the primary election and urged members of the party to join hands with him to win the general election come 2023.

He said: “My emergence as the candidate of the party is everybody’s efforts and my winning belongs to everyone of the party, and l will not disappoint the people of Ethiope East Constituency if voted into office in 2023 to represent you”.