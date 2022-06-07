By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The only women presidential aspirant in the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Barr. Uju Ken Ohanenye has stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at the convention ground on Tuesday night, she described Tinubu as a lifesaver.

She said; “Nigeria needs a mother and that is why I have come. I love you all. I am pleading with all the delegates to know that their votes are life savers. We have our children and nation to think of. Let them tey and vote right for the brighter future of our children.

“I have decided to step aside for that life saver who is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.