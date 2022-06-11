

…Flays allegation over Sanwo-Olu abandoning governance for campaign

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A media aide, Mr Tunde Ramon to All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a party chieftain, Seye Oladejo, have explained why the newly elected flagbearer was yet to visit some pan Yoruba and Igbo groups after the Abuja electoral victory.

Tinubu, a two-term Governor of Lagos State, had last Wednesday emerged the presidential candidate of APC for the 2023 elections, after polling 1,271 votes in the keenly contested primary election of the ruling party, APC, to defeat 13 other contenders to clinch the ticket at the party’s Special National Convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

In a swift move after the declaration as winner, Tinubu, visited President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, a co-contestant, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, other contestants and interest groups in Abuja.

When contacted to comment on when Tinubu plan to meet with pan ethnic groups, Ramon simply responded, “very soon and in due course Asiwaju will meet with the groups.”

Oladejo in his remarks, said. “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, plans to run a robust, pan-Nigerian campaign that will definitely leave no stone unturned.

“The proof for that was the all encompassing campaign that he ran for the primaries. He has continued to consult and seek more support after the primaries.

“Afenifere, Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, Ohaneze, Pan Delta Forum, PANDEF, and others are important stakeholders in the Nigerian project who will be accorded the appropriate pride of place.

“The visits will take place sooner than later.”

APC chieftain flays Adegboruwa’s allegation against Sanwo-Olu

Meanwhile, Oladejo, has reacted to allegation by a Lagos based lawyer, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa (SAN) that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has abandoned governance to campaign for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement on Saturday, titled Re- Sanwo-Olu has abandoned governance for Tinubu’s campaign, Oladejo said, “Our attention has been drawn to the needless allegation by Ebun-olu Adegboruwa (SAN) that the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu has abandoned governance to campaign.

“While we commend the concern of the writer on the need for governance not to be on recess in the state of excellence, we empathize with his poor knowledge of how things work in government.

“Governance, especially in Lagos State, remains a team work with every member of the team executing his assigned role to successfully implement government policies, programs and projects.

“The governor acts as the team leader and supervisor of the various arms.

It’s pure mischief to allege that the governor has been the media strategist , anchorman and campaign manager of the APC Presidential candidate , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The truth is that Tinubu has his full compliment of effective campaign machinery which has delivered on its assignment.

“The team is actually already primed for the next phase of the campaign.

The enforcement of the ban on okada activities in a number of Local Governments in the state has been largely successful under the supervision of the assigned agencies of government.

“However, this remains a continuous exercise. It’s imperative to note that the execution of projects and implementation of policies to tackle flooding started way ahead of the rainy season.

“An elementary knowledge of governance would have saved this needless goof.

“We have deliberately chosen to ignore the wild allegation that public funds could have been committed to the campaign activities because it is undeserving of a response.

“It’s imperative to note that Sanwo-olu was first and foremost a proud member of APC before becoming a governor. He’s always expected to play his role as a leader at a time like this.

“We want to congratulate him that our party and of course , Lagos State produced a worthy and popularly elected presidential candidate , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, under his watch as an icing on his second term ticket.

“Hopefully, the opposition party will send a token of appreciation for the poor hatchet job by the writer.”