.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The APC Supporters Forum in Kaduna, has asked the party Governorship Candidate, Sen. Uba Sani, to pick Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Barrister James Kanyip as his running mate.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by its Director General, Yazid Wada, the group said that the choice of Kanyip will make Senator Sani’s administration to seamlessly consolidate El-Rufai’s government achievements when elected, considering Kanyip’s wealth of experience.

“It is true that Kaduna State, from the inception of the APC administration, has run a merit driven government, the multi ethnic composition of appointees cut across not just the state alone, but extends to other states all in a bid to get the right hands on deck. This is the secret recipe to the success of the Malam Nasir el-Rufa’i’s Administration,” the group said.

“With the ending of this government in less than a year, the emergence of Uba Sañi as the gubernatorial candidate of the APC promises to receive the baton and continue in pursuit of more successes for the state. To succeed, this government must build on the culture of picking the right team to deliver results. The first test of resolve in pursuit of excellence, will be in the choice of his deputy.”

“It is a fact that the previous government has picked deputies in the persons of Barnabas Bala and Dr Hadiza Balarabe on the basis of merit. Their support was a strong factor for the success of their principle. The same is expected of the coming government, the choice of a deputy should be on merit, this way, the culture of excellence will be preserved”.

“Uba Sani can enforce the success of his government by adding to merit, a government of inclusiveness, a government that not only accommodates, but embraces the multi-ethic, multi-regional and multi-religous nature of the state in order to eliminate imbalance in the decision-making processes of his government. That way his government can have effective representation with good advocacy and mediation across the state. This can be best achieved when his choice of deputy ticks these boxes.”

“Going through options that have been fronted for the position of the deputy governor, there is no better candidate that fits that bill like Barrister James Atung Kanyip, current Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor in the Deputy Governors office.”

“Being a Member of the Executive council of the current government and his roles in the successes of some of the councils he served adds to his Legal input in policies that were made in this government, his experience with the current government will help in foster a smooth transition and continuity for the coming government, “

“Born on the 6th of February, 1970 at Kafanchan in the present day Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State. He studied Law at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1996, obtained his LL.M Degree Certificate with specialization in Human Rights Law and is currently a Ph.D research student of Human Rights Law at the same Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He is an Advocate and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

“In politics, James Kanyip served as the elected Executive Chairman of Kaura Local Government Council in 2007, his meritoriousl service led him to be later appointed the Executive Chairman of the Interim Management Committee for Kaura Local Government Council again in 2015. He was the Legal Adviser, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kaduna State Chapter; and the ALGON Chairman, Kaduna State Chapter.”

“Picking James Kanyip as running mate will soften or make it alot easier for the APC in zone interms of marketing the candidates and the party in the region, because of his popularity, and general acceptability and his humanitarian activities. And being the present DCOs gives him the experience needed for job at the moment.”

“As a son of southern Kaduna James Kanyip has been involved with the people of his region, he has served various advocacy, intermediary and even Legal duties for Sokapu and his network of contacts can aid him in better carrying the region along and even winning skeptics over to this administration,”