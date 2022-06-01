.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, the Champions of Democracy (COD), has warned that it would resist plot to tamper with the outcome of the House of Representatives primary election in Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency.

Coordinator of the group, Ajayi Olaide said in a statement issued yesterday alleged that “there was a plot to induced the appeal committee of the party to substitute the winner of the election.

Olaide has therefore warned that any attempt to alter the freely and fairly expressed wish of the APC delegates in the Akure Federal constituency would be resisted.

He appealed to the leadership of the party not to succumb to moves to subvert the will of the people at the election.

Recall that a former National Assembly member, Hon Abiodun Derin Adesida, won the APC nomination at the primary election conducted held last week in Akure, the state capital.

The chairman, House of Representatives Primary Electoral Committee, Mr. Adeyemi Akola, while announcing the results said that Adesida polled 65 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mayokun Lawson-Alade, who clinched 44 votes, while another aspirant, Oluwafemi Fadairo, scored three votes.

However, Oladele said that “It has come to our notice that one of the aspirants is trying to monetarily induced members of the appeal committee to change the outcome of the primary in his favour. If his plot succeeds, it will not be in the interest of our party.

“We monitored the primary. We recorded that 114 delegates were accredited and they voted. After sorting the ballots, there were 112 valid votes and two voided votes. Prince Abiodun Adesida secured 65 votes, Mayokun Lawson-Alade, 44 votes and Femi Fadairo, 3 votes.

“It must be noted that some hoodlums tried to disrupt the process after voting and counting of votes, but they were prevented by the security agents.

” The process was completed and the winner announced. So, there is no basis for any surreptitious move to change the wish of the majority.

He added that “We call on the leaders of our party, both in Abuja and Ondo state, not to allow any desperate aspirant to disrupt the peace and unity of the APC in the state.”