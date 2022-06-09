.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has commiserated with Rivers State chapter of the party on the passing of delegates who died while returning from the APC’s Special Convention and Primary, which held in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a statement signed by Director, Media and Communication of Tinubu Campaign Organization, Bayo Onanuga in Abuja, Thursday, Tinubu prayed for repose of the souls of the deceased.

The Tinubu Campaign Office stated that it received with shock the death of Hon. Onimiteim Vincent Samuel, the secretary of the party in Akukutoru Local Government Area of Rivers State and others yet to be identified in a vehicular accident on their way from Abuja.

The statement reads partly, “On behalf of the presidential candidate of our great party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we commiserate with the family and our party leaders in the state.

“The death of grassroots leaders of our party in such tragic circumstances is saddening. We pray for the repose of their souls and urge party members to dedicate