By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – CANADA and United States citizens of Nigerian descent have urged former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Amaechi, not to be discouraged in advancement of his political career by outcome of recent All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

The diaspora group, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi (CRA) Move-Up Campaign, Canada/USA, which was visibly dedicated to promotion of the former Minister of Transportation’s presidential bid, in a statement following the APC primary, maintained that Amaechi who lost the ticket to Bola Tinubu was the president Nigeria needed and the future looks even brighter for him.

Director General of the group, Canada based political management consultant, Joe Korkah-Waadah, in a letter signed to Amaechi noted, “I must confess, I salute your doggedness in putting up such a good and remarkable fight.

“The votes you garnered in national spread is a testament that people accept you as highly pan nigerian and believe in your capacity.

No question, the future looks bright and I strongly believe its only a matter of time for you to achieve your presidential goal.

“Meanwhile, I am confident you will continue to build on your enduring legacies of selfless service to the state.”