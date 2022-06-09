.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC, Prince Tonye Princewill has described the outcome of the Special Convention and Presidential Primary of the APC as a political lesson for his people of the South South, South East and the Middle Belt.

Princewill, a close ally of a former Minister of Transportation and APC Presidential aspirant, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi disclosed this while speaking after the convention.

While he hailed Amaechi for having a great developmental blueprint for the nation, he said the former governor’s followers would be more active in the political space as politics is too important to be left only in the hands of presidential candidates.

He said; “The delegates have spoken and they went for age, political history and the leader himself to lead the party in the next general election.

“Asiwaju was not my first choice, but I believe that when you subscribe to a process, you must also subscribe to its outcome. He won the election free and fair and took us to school with a full lecture in political party primaries 101.1.

“I for one diligently took notes. So now, we will see two professors of Nigerian politics going up against one another. Two people cut from the same PDM cloth, two allies, now opponents, will square off, while the rest of us will be asked to choose a side.

“The South South, South East and the Middle Belt have been taught a good lesson, so a dark horse, or better still a light complexioned horse, like Peter Obi provides an alternative, mainly in the South, while Kwankwaso of Kano provides an alternative in the North.

“The constituency I belong to want a different kind of country with a clear separation from the past and it was my view that Rotimi Amaechi could have been the one to provide it. The delegates in their number however, disagreed with me”, he lamented.