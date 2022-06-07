By Henry Umoru

AS the Presidential Primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC holds today, Presidential aspirants from the South-East have written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to select one of the aspirants from the South-East to emerge as party’s presidential candidate.

In a letter signed by six aspirants from the South East Zone, they urged Buhari to intervene during the convention for “proper guidance”.

The letter was signed by Ikeobasi Mokelu, former ministers of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; state for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, and Mrs. Ken Uju-Ohanenye.

Senator Rochas Okorocha was listed among signatories but didn’t append his signature.