By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

At least 20 personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC have taken strategic positions at the Eagle Square, the venue of the ongoing Special Convention and Presidential Primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

The anti-graft agency had come under intense criticism some days ago when they appeared at the presidential convention of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

Some Nigerians had seen the EFCC’s action as part of effort to embarrass the opposition.

However, on Tuesday, the personnel, in their red jackets, were also seen inside the Eagle Square, monitoring proceedings.

There have been concerns that politicians, especially presidential aspirants have been trying to financially induce delegates at the presidential convention of the various parties.