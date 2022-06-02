By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – CLERICS under the name Network of Clergy Men in Nigeria (NCMN), South-South Zone have urged delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s presidential primary election to vote former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 elections.

Reacting to the meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with the APC governors in Abuja on Tuesday, the group said Tinubu fits into the picture of who can win election for the party and continue from where Buhari will stop.

Coordinator General of the group, Pastor Joseph Francis in a statement said Tinubu has the qualities needed to redirect Nigeria.

He said “We are taking this position because we are convinced that God has chosen Bola Tinubu as the man that will redirect Nigeria to economic prosperity.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken clearly of the kind of personality he wants as his successor and we believe Asiwaju Tinubu fits into this bill.

“He is a man who God has blessed with the gift of identifying talents and people with quality. This is exemplified with the type of successors that he has produced for Lagos state since he left office in 2007.

“We believe strongly that he will be able to assemble the right people that will be round pegs in round holes to give a new direction for Nigeria in the area of security, economic recovery, sports, environment and every other sphere of life of the country.

“Today, Lagos is working because of the foundation he has laid and this needs to be replicated in the country. That is why we are appealing to members and leaders of the APC to give Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the presidential ticket of the party and by the grace of God, he will win the general election and we are confident that he will not disappoint Nigerians.

“We therefore appeal to all the delegate to give their votes to the man Nigeria needs at this moment and that is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”