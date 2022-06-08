.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated his All Progressive Congress opponent, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, for winning the APC presidential ticket after a hard fought primary.

Atiku said Tinubu’s victory was proof of his tenacity in his journey towards strengthening the nation’s democracy.

This was contained in a tweet on Atiku’s verified twitter account @atiku, on Wednesday.

The tweet read “Congratulations, @officialABAT, on your emergence as your party’s presidential candidate. It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity. -AA.”