By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

Ahead of the all Progressives Congress Presidential Primaries, Prof. Dimeji Bankole was considered to be a worthy youth for the office of the President.



A Nigerian grassroots mobilizer, the Nigerian Youth Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Raymond Edoh has discussed extensively on the need for delegates to vote and make the APC flag bearer a youth.

The multi-award winner, and youth political weight, Dr. Raymond Edoh noted that the Nigerian politician who served as the 9th Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, Dimeji Bankole is the most outstanding aspirant amongst a host of others scouting for the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Edoh, alongside a cluster of Nigerian youth leaders in all spheres of life, made this known in a press conference held in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Edoh, the young political veteran aspirant elected at the age of 37 into the House of Representatives and eventually became the Speaker, Dimeji Bankole has earlier in 2019 showed capacity and political mental acumen and full-fledged knowledge of how Nigeria can get good governance that its citizens have been yearning for over the years.

While speaking, the International activist, and youth Leader, Dr. Raymond pointed out that the party must resist the urge to see itself in the mould of a parastatal given to the same staid outlook of traditional Nigerian politics.

“It must interrogate the competing visions of the aspirants, where they have clearly made their positions known and make a choice for the betterment of the nation.

“Those essentially are the positions of Prof. Dimeji Bankole, one of the leading presidential aspirants for the APC’s ticket who has continued to receive endorsements from party stakeholders, Youth across the federation, and the diaspora,” he said.

Speaking on a few of his laudable achievements, Raymond told the media that during the Dimeji Bankole’s tenure as the speaker, the House of Representatives as a result of the performance of its oversight function ensured that Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDA’s) returned unspent budgeted funds amounting to about 450 billion naira to the government treasury in 2007 while about 350 billion naira was again recovered in 2008.

In total, the House of Representatives ensured the return of about 1 trillion naira unspent funds by MDA’s as part of the annual budgetary process under Bankole’s speakership.

“These were unprecedented in the history of oversight in Nigeria’s legislature. Up until then, MDA’s did not return unspent funds. Also, the House of Representatives discovered that about 5 trillion Naira generated revenue were never remitted by MDA’s for the past 5 years before the investigation,” he added.

Edoh also said the Bankole administration masterminded the termination of the Inflated Abuja Runway Contract. According to him, “The 64 billion naira contract for the second runway for the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport in Abuja was investigated and found to be grossly inflated.

“The contract was thus terminated by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Under him, the House of Representatives accepted 328 motions, approved 282 resolutions, and passed 136 bills. These bills include the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act and Fiscal Responsibility Act which ensured that all revenue-generating agencies of government present their budgets for scrutiny every year.

The agencies, which include the CBN, NNPC, and Customs spent trillions of naira yearly without appropriation by the National Assembly.”

However, Bankole was tried by Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency and was cleared of all charges.

“The judge while clearing Bankole stated that the House of Representatives incurred a loan from a bank to run its expenses, the loan was paid back fully to the bank and Bankole was not a beneficiary of the loan in any capacity, therefore, no crime was committed,”Edoh added.

Similarly, while calling on the delegates to see him worthy of being the APC flag bearer, stressed that just as Dimeji brought panache to the exalted seat with charisma, brilliance, and elocution as a speaker, the same would he now do to Nigeria if given the mandate to run the country.

Appealing to the conscience of the APC delegates, he said, “I, therefore, appeal to APC delegates to help us the Nigerian youths install youths who will give a listening ear to the affairs of the youth, who will encourage and build us for a greater Nigeria.

“You delegates, if you believe in us, the youths of this nation, then please, give us Dimeji Bankole for we can not elect him without your support.

“We won’t be able to make this happen without you, our dear APC delegates.”

While speaking on the harm the Nigerian Political system has orchestrated against our democracy through the instrumentality of party delegation, he charged the delegates with making the nation a priority irrespective of related benefits accrued therein.

“And I also want to appeal to all party leaders across this great nation especially the APC governors, Ministers, and senators, you all have a great role to make this happen and I assure you if it does, we will all enjoy a better Nigeria.

“Joining hands with the youth will curtail a lot from different areas that will make this country better for all of us,” he stated.

Speaking further, Edoh thanked the Buhari administration as he makes other pleas, “I want to thank our dear President, His Excellency, President Mohammadu Buhari for the giant strides over the years and I also urge you not to relent in making sure a youthful President emerges come 2023.

“Your Excellency, Sir, on behalf of the great youth of this country, we are asking and if this is the last thing you will do for us and Nigerians, we shall forever be grateful to your benevolence toward the sustainable growth of the nation.

I wish to ask again reiterating that you would out of your love for this nation give us a youthful leader who will drive the affair of this country in the right directions.”

However, Raymond also drew the attention of the federal government to the kidnapped victims of the Kaduna-Abuja Railway, saying that, “There is a need for the Buhari-led government to look into this as a matter of urgency so that the victims can be released.

“Another Pressing issue here is the ASUU strike. Government and ASUU shouldn’t look at the direction of selves alone but should consider the damages it is causing the Nation.

There is no nation that can strive without education. Education is key and as a matter of urgency, the ASUU strike should be called off to help engage this large number of students back to the citadel of learning”, he advised.

