By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Two presidential aspirants from the South East, Senator Ken Nnamani and Dr Christopher Ogbonnaya Onu have queried the decision of the national leadership of their ruling All Progressives Congress APC to jettison zoning in the race of the party’s presidential ticket.

Addressing delegates at the Special Convention and Presidential Primary of the APC Tuesday in Abuja, they wondered why the party which had insisted on zoning during its March 26 national convention where it elected a national chairman of northern extraction would now turn round to discard zoning.

Nnamani had earlier withdrawn from the race citing injustice.

Onu on his part recalled how in the formative years of the APC, he had discarded his presidential ticket from the defunct All Nigerian Peoples Party ANPP in order to work with like-minded people to ensure that the party won the presidency in 2015.