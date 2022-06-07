Senator Abubakar Bagudu, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Convention Planning Committee, on Tuesday, said the party was yet to know if any aspirant had stepped down.

Bagudu made this known while fielding questions from newsmen at the venue of the APC’s primary election.

According to him, everything is set for the election: “You will not know who is stepping down or has stepped down until we are about to start the election.

“There are many people who may choose to step down at some stage of the process either on the convention ground or otherwise.

“However, our constitution is very clear, even if it is only two people remaining in the race, there will be election.

“I do not know officially who has stepped down because I cannot rely on the media reports.

“The reliable one will be when aspirants have been given permission in the programme to come and speak and they declare that they are stepping down, that is in line with the constitution.”

Bagudu said the direct election would hold as every delegate would be allowed to vote.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of preparations so far, adding that all the committees for the convention especially the planning committee had worked very hard.

“I am very happy about the state of readiness of the convention, particularly the election process itself,” he said.