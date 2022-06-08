With his comfortable lead, former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu is on the cusp of victory to secure the All Progressives Presidential ticket.

According to reports, Tinubu has already polled over 50 per cent (with over 1271 votes) of the total votes cast in the ongoing presidential primary of the party in Abuja.

Meanwhile, other aspirants who also put up a good fight include, Rotimi Amaechi and Yemi Osinbajo, who got 316 and 235 votes respectively.

The exercise which ran through the night and continued Wednesday morning followed the clearance of 23 aspirants to contest for the party’s presidential ticket.

As at the time of this report Wednesday (1.55 pm to be precise), counting of votes was sill ongoing.

See results

Dave Umahi — 38

Yahaya Bello — 47

Ogbonnaya Onu — 1

Ahmed Sani — 4

Rotimi Amaechi — 316

Tunde Bakare — 0

Yemi Osinbajo — 235

Ahmad Lawan — 152

Ben Ayade — 37

Ikeobasi Mokelu -0