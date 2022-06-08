Shina Abubakar

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his landslide victory at the just concluded presidential primary of the party, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

He described the emergence of the former Lagos governor as a victory for democracy, and demonstration of his influence and acceptability, not only within the APC but across the length and breathe of the country.

Senator Tinubu who emerged as the flag-bearer of the ruling party on Wednesday, polled a total of 1, 271 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi who got 316 votes. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third in the contest with 235 votes.

Governor Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, noted that the emergence of Tinubu in the hitch-free electoral process was a clear indication that the country was on the verge of democratic rejuvenation.

Governor Oyetola said “Your emergence at the just concluded Presidential Primary of our great party is indeed a reward of your tireless efforts and selfless services to Nigeria and Nigerians and of course, humanity as a whole.

“You are not just a leader of leaders but a finest politician who had used his God-given wisdom and wealth to build humanity and advance the socioeconomic fortunes of our dear country.

“It is on record that your phenomenal leadership and enigmatic fortress had in no measure contributed significantly to the growth and development of Lagos State where you served as a two-term Governor and of course Nigeria as it is evident in your influence across the nooks and crannies of the country.

“With your antecedents coupled with your outstanding credentials in both private and public sectors, I have no doubt in my mind that your emergence will deliver victory for our party in all elections as this will further justify the quest to elect a candidate with unimaginable qualities that cut across spheres of life”, Oyetola said.