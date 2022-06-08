Tunde Bakare

By David Royal

The senior pastor of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Tunde Bakare, who participated in the race for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored zero votes.

This was announced after the sorting of ballots on Wednesday after respective delegates had cast their votes.

Amid a strong list of other persons including the vice president Yemi Osinbajo and former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu jostling for the ticket, Bakare on Tuesday doubled down on his prediction to Nigeria’s 16th president.

He said “I carry grace. I carry favour. I carry God-factor. Give me the opportunity to speak with party delegates and you will see what will happen,” Bakare said. “The president is 15th and I’ll be number 16th.”