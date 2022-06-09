By Johnnosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has described the just concluded presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as one the most competitive and peaceful in the history of Nigeria’s democracy.

President Buhari in a letter addressed to Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and Chairman, Progressives Governor Forum, commended the role he played in the success of the primary that produced the standard-bearer of the party in the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as saying, ‘‘I was pleased to see how you were very professional and efficient in handling the sensitive political position of Chairman Progressives Governors Forum.

‘‘Your commitment in pursuit of equity and fairness speaks volumes in the cooperation displayed by APC Governors. This indeed demonstrates the camaraderie that brought us together over 8 years ago.

‘‘The party primaries were peacefully conducted and the delegates have selected the candidate to carry the APC flag in the 2023 Presidential Primaries.

‘‘Today, as a patriotic APC member and stakeholder, I trust that you will come together to work with our candidate to win the 2023 elections.

‘‘In the past 7 years in government, we have achieved a lot. However, we have a lot more to do. The APC project is far from over and we need all of you to come together to ensure our progressive journey to peace and prosperity is sustained.

‘‘Our candidate, His Excellency, Sen, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is no stranger to you. He is our friend and brother. We know his commitment, his track record, and his capacity to lead our party to success.

“So now is the time for all of us to come together and march forward, as we did in 2015, to a convincing APC victory.

‘‘I look forward to working closely with APC Governors to support Sen. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all our APC candidates to success in 2023.

‘‘While I wish our great part success in the 2023 elections, please accept, the assurances of my consideration and personal regards.’’