…says APC has best presidential candidate for 2023 election

By Chinedu Adonu

The Deputy National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, South, Chief Emma Eneukwu has congratulated the winner of the just concluded presidential primary of the party, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu for the forthcoming general election, 2023.

Tinubu emerged the winner with a landslide victory after amassing a total number of 1272 votes to beat his closest rivals, former minister of transport, Romiti Chibuike Amechi, Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Yahaya Bello amongst others.

Chief Eneukwu in a statement sent to newsmen on Friday, disclosed that APC has always been a reference point for democratic principles owing to how they have been coordinating their affairs.

He stated that, the emergence of Sen Tinubu is a welcomed development as he would unite all other aspirants and move the party forward.

“I wish to congratulate our leader and presidential flag bearer, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his victory at the just concluded APC presidential primary.

“His emergence came from one of the most successful and transparent presidential primary of a political party in Africa owing to the commitment of our great party, in leading the line for the implementation of democracy in the continent.

“Tinubu is a leader who has positively played key roles on building the party. The Story of Our Lagos of today, cannot be written without acknowledging his roles, as his blueprint is still visible hitherto.

“I am very confident in his capacity to deliver electoral victory and also sustain the key achievements of our current administration. I am very confident that, he would work with every body to ensure electoral success as he has always been a team player,” he said.

Chief Eneukwu however, said that Sen Tinubu is the best presidential candidate for 2023, amongst others from various political parties in the country.

Chief eneukwu also enjoined all the party members to throw their support in ensuring that, the party achieves victory come 2023; starting from wining the forth coming Gubernatorial elections in Ekiti state.

He reiterated the Party’s commitment in making the Southern part of the country her fortress as APC is the only party, that has the interest of Nigerians at heart.

“I enjoin all our members, to rally round and support the party at all levels, so as to achieve electoral victory come 2023. We have done it before and we will do it again.

“It is time to make the first mark and declare our statement of intent by wining Ekiti state election which comes up on the 18th of June, 2022.

“I am very confident in the ability of the party to win the whole of southern Nigeria and make it our beloved territory. APC come 2023, will take over the whole of southern Nigeria,” he said.