By Biodun Busari

Former Vice President and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Wednesday, has reacted to the emergence of former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu as the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the next year’s general elections.

Tinubu polled a total votes of 1271 to defeat his rivals like the erstwhile Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who came second with 316 votes and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who managed 235 votes to come third.

Reacting, Atiku on his verified Twitter page congratulated Tinubu, commending him that his victory confirmed his tenacity.

Atiku tweeted: “Congratulations, @officialABAT, on your emergence as your party’s presidential candidate. It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity.

“The APC can gloss over everything, but not its scorecard for the mandate Nigerians gave to the party. The 2023 elections will be a referendum on the failed policies of the administration.”

In his own reaction, former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri predicted that at least one APC presidential primary aspirant would seek a legal battle against Tinubu over his faulty age and certificate.

Omokri, also on Twitter, boasted that the ruling party has fallen into the trap of PDP as he described the APC national leader as a flawed candidate that can defeat Atiku.

He tweeted: “This is not the end. Let me make a prediction: expect at least one, may be more, of the losing aspirants to head to court. They will use Tinubu’s shady age and k-keg certificate, and other issues to try to overturn his victory. This is not over at all!

“Now that the APC fell into our trap and picked Tinubu, we are overjoyed. Tinubu is a flawed candidate. But that is not even the challenge. Who will be his vice? A Northern Christian won’t get Northern votes. And he can’t survive a Muslim-Muslim ticket!”