Voting began in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries in Abuja for the 2023 flag bearer of the party.

2, 203 Delegates are in the voting process to determine the fate of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ahmad Lawan, 9 Others



14 aspirants were still in the race at the time of this report. They included Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajuba, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Mr Ahmed Rufai, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, Mr Jack Rich, Gov. Ben Ayade, Gov. David Umuahi, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Sen. Ahmed Yarima, Dr Ahmed Lawal, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Gov. Yahaya Bello and Mr Ogbonnaya Onu.



Nine aspirants had earlier withdrawn from the race including Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohnenye, Dr Felix Nicholas, former Gov. Godswill Akpabio, former Gov. Ibikunle Amosun, former Speaker Dimeji Bankole, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, Gov. Muhammad Badaru, Sen. Ken Nnamani and Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

Voting is still ongoing as of 5:22 am on Wednesday.