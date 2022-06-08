By David Royal

2, 203 Delegates have participated fully in the voting process of All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Primaries to determine the fate of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ahmad Lawan, 9 Others

14 aspirants were still in the race at the time of this report. They included Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajuba, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Mr Ahmed Rufai, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, Mr Jack Rich, Gov. Ben Ayade, Gov. David Umuahi, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Sen. Ahmed Yarima, Dr Ahmed Lawal, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Gov. Yahaya Bello and Mr Ogbonnaya Onu.

Out of the 14 aspirants, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajuba boycotted the event without a public declaration of his intentions to withdraw from the race or not.

Nine aspirants had earlier withdrawn from the race including Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohnenye, Dr Felix Nicholas, former Gov. Godswill Akpabio, former Gov. Ibikunle Amosun, former Speaker Dimeji Bankole, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, Gov. Muhammad Badaru, Sen. Ken Nnamani and Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

Vanguard News Nigeria