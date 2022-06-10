.

…says the time for Nigeria has arrived

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Founding Leader and 2015 Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Friday, congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his run away and emphatic victory at the party’s Presidential primaries.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was Wednesday morning elected as the presidential flagbearer of the APC for the 2023 general election at its National convention in Abuja.

Emerhor in a statement he personally signed, described the victory as well deserved and applauded Tinubu for his hardwork, perseverance, doggedness and sagacity.

He said: “The victory came against all odds and in the face of very strong and determined opponents. Nigeria is currently at a crossroad. Our President, Muhammadu Buhari having lifted Nigeria from the hole that PDP dug the country into, and with the country still beset with hydra-headed issues ranging from the economy to insecurity to infrastructure deficit and even the unity of the country, Tinubu is indeed the Man of these Times.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the man who can sustain and escalate the progression of success recorded so far. A man who has done it before in Lagos State, can do it again for Nigeria.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man of capacity, a visionary extraordinary. A pragmatic doer, a detribilised manager of men and indeed, a hands on leader. Tinubu will get Nigeria right”.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari, APC Governors, all APC stakeholders and delegates to the Presidential Convention for giving Tinubu to Nigeria as APC Presidential flag bearer, Emerhor said; “the time for Nigeria has arrived.”