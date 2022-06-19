Asiwaju Bola Tinubu arrives Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Motorists and commuters were stranded on Sunday in some major roads on Sunday, as residents thronged metropolis to receive the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu from Abuja to Lagos, 12 days after he won the party’s presidential ticket.

Ikeja and environs were jammed as they are experiencing heavy traffic due to the expected triumphant entry of Tinubu.

As of press time 1.30 pm, Tinubu was yet to touch down as apprehensive Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, APC leaders, faithful and residents awaits him at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Local Airport, Ikeja.

According to the Lagos Traffic Advisory for Sunday, roads leading to the Presidential Wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos and those leading to the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, which is the venue of the reception, will experience heavy traffic.

According to the release, “Please be informed that some parts of Lagos Metropolis will have heavy vehicular inflow due to the arrival of APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Lagos State, and a reception (mass political rally) is planned for him.

“Huge Party members would be mobilised in the aforementioned routes and the following roads will be congested: Surulere, Coker Aguda, Itire/Ikate, Mushin, Odi-Olowo, Yaba, Mainland, Somolu, Bariga, Oshodi-Isolo and Environs,” part of the advisory read

Apart from being hosted by the Lagos State Government at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, earlier, members of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Committee, issued a welcome statement, entitled, ‘Welcome Home: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the spokesman for Tinubu’s Campaign Organisation, “Tinubu is indeed coming today. He will be hosted by the Lagos State Government and a reception is being arranged for him.”

“Your resounding victory in the presidential primary of the party is a national endorsement, an eloquent testimony of your pan-Nigerian outlook and disposition.

“You were chosen for being a firm believer in the Nigerian project and a tireless advocate of the nation’s prosperity and the general well-being of all, regardless of creed, geography or background.

“Welcome back home, the visioner of a prosperous Lagos, the worthy flag bearer of our great party.”

This is coming exactly 12 days after he won the party’s ticket, flooring the likes of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi; Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, amongst others.

Tinubu had in the days following his emergence visited all the contenders for the exalted seat in a bid to solicit their support and build the APC’s unity.