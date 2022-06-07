By Nwafor Sunday

The Convener of a Pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians and Human Right Activist, Adeyanju Deji, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to storm the venue of the All Progressives Congress, APC, alleging that the presidential aspirants of the party are planning to share dollars to delegates for vote buying.

“Dear EFCC, please go close to Eagle Square. There are reports presidential aspirants of the APC are planning to share dollars to delegates for vote buying,” he said on his facebook handle.

Recall that on the 28th of May 2022, the operatives of the Commission visited Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja, to monitor the proceedings of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential primaries/convention.

There visit was prompted by speculations of dollar rain by Presidential aspirants. Over a dozen officers dressed in their official red over coats with EFCC boldly written behind were sighted moving around the delegates stand. As at today, there is no report of any arrest made in the venue.

However in the spirit of equity, Adeyanju advised EFCC to do same to APC. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander’.