Bamidele Omosehin, on Wednesday congratulates the winner of All Progressives Congress’ presidential primary, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The business magnate felicitates with the new APC presidential flag bearer on his landslide victory in the just concluded presidential primaries.

Omosehin, who congratulated Nigerians on the emergence of Tinubu, said the nation would experience drastic development if he is elected the president in 2023 general elections.

Emphasizing on the track records of the APC presidential candidate, Omosehin said the turn around being currently witnessed in Lagos State was the outcome of the strategic plan of Tinubu when he was the governor of the state.

He implored the electorate to vote for the APC candidate, who he described as a detribalized personality who had made impact in the lives of people from different geopolitical zones of the country.

Omosehin alluded to the appointment of people from different ethnic nationals into his cabinet as the governor of Lagos State.

According to him, “If we cast our minds back to when Asiwaju Tinubu was the Executive Governor of Lagos State, he appointed some personalities into his cabinet who were from other geopolitical zones.

“We all can recall how Lagos was before Asiwaju took over as the governor of the state. He turned around all sectors of the state. The state’s Internal Generated Revenue( IGR) appreciated astronomically and rate of infrastructure deficit was reduced.

“I want to implore all Nigerians with the Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) to go out enmasse to perform their civic duties and vote for the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is pertinent to say this, you can hate him or like him, he may not be a saint, of course no one is, but he’s unarguably the best candidate for now.”

Tinubu emerged winner of the just concluded APC presidential primary with 1,271 votes, while Yaya Bello had 47, Rotimi Amaechi polled 316, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo polled 235 votes.