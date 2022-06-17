By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—THE inability of presidential aspirants from the South East to secure the tickets of the two major political parties of All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 general elections has been traced to the failure of the South East Governors’Forum to provide the much needed leadership.

The national vice president of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke -Ogene who spoke yesterday at Nanka in Orumba North local government area while interacting with officials of the Anambra State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, also blamed the leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization for the poor outing of Igbo presidential aspirants in the two parties.

He said: “It is about ten months before the general elections and I won’t say things have worked out the way Ohanaeze Ndigbo had expected.

In spite of sustained efforts and advocacy to ensure that most political parties, especially the major political parties, field candidates of Igbo extraction, things eventually did not work out that way, which I must say is very unfortunate.

“In the APC and PDP conventions, it is regrettable that the political class in the Southeast zone frustrated efforts of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in championing the course for presidency of Igbo extraction.

“It is sad to note that all the delegates to the conventions were more or less controlled by the leadership of their various political parties, which was reflected in their voting pattern. This was a slap on the expectations of Southeast geo-political zone with exception of the Ebonyi State delegates who distinguished themselves as committed Igbo patriots and should be commended for their resilience.

“I must state that Southeast Governors’ Forum and Ohanaeze Ndigbo cannot be totally exonerated from the outcome of those conventions. Their actions made it clear that there is leadership vacuum in Southeast region because failure of Southeast Governors to have a united front at this critical time is quite regrettable.”

He also commended the governor’s courage and strong political will in standing firm at the APC convention, noting that he fought like a lion.