By Chinonso Alozie

An Igbo group, Global Association of Concerned Imo Youths, GACIY, on Sunday disagreed with the comments made by the chairman elders forum of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu and the National President of Association of South East Town unions, ASETU, Emeka Diwe, following the just concluded presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the main opposition the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Convener of, GACIY, Collins Ughalaa, stated this to newsmen in Owerri.

According to Ughalaa’s reason that their comments could pitch the Igbo against other regions of the country.

They stated: “The Global Association of Concerned Imo Youths (GACIY) has called on leaders of thought in Igbo land to mind their utterances following the outcome of primary elections of the major political parties.

“We are worried about comments by some Igbo leaders in the aftermath of primary elections for the 2023 presidential election. Whereas we believe that Ndigbo should produce the next President, Igbo aspirants did not make a good showing at the conventions of the major political parties.

“After a critical analysis of the primary elections of the major political parties, the group realised that Igbo politicians who vied for the presidential tickets of various political parties were rather unnecessarily emotional rather than strategic, adding that political power is not given but taken.

“It was worrisome that a foremost Igbo leader and former member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu described the outcome of the presidential primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a “betrayal of the Southeast ” if elders and leaders of thought could prevaricate on major national issues, they may unwittingly be the goading the younger ones who look up to them on to self-help.

“GACIY also called on the leadership of the Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) led by Chief Emeka Dive to bridle their tongue as they comment on the fallout of the presidential primary elections, noting that the threat by ASETU to expose and put “Igbo saboteur delegates in Hall of Shame” was in bad taste, diversionary and points to a sad reality that ASETU is on the highway of emotions.”

“Though it was painful that Ndigbo missed a golden opportunity to produce the presidential flagbearers of the major political parties, it was reckless and inciteful to suggest that Ndigbo lost the opportunity due to hate from other parts of Nigeria and that Ndigbo was was was has been alienated in Nigeria,” he said.