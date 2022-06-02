…insists he remains party’s candidate for senate in 2023

By Adeola Badru

In his bid to represent Oyo South Senatorial district, one of the aspirants for the ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and late Abiola Ajimobi’s son-in-law, Kolapo Kola-Daisi, Thursday, distanced himself from and rejected the result of a purported rerun primary for the ticket.

Kola-Daisi, son of industrialist and Basorun of Ibadan, Chief Kola Daisi, said he remains the candidate of the APC, in Oyo South.

Popularly called KKD, the 43-year old Kolapo Kola-Daisi, said he didn’t participate in the rescheduled May 31st primaries because he already won the election on May 29th, the day the party slated and conducted the election.

Vanguard recalls that Kola-Daisi, had emerged victorious at the initial primary held on Sunday, May 29, having polled a total number of 212 votes, but was not declared winner and the election, as a result of alleged over-voting recorded at the exercise.

However, at the rerun held on Tuesday, a former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Sarafadeen Alli, took the lead with 185 votes; followed by Kolapo Kola-Daisi with 145 votes; the incumbent, Kola Balogun had 84 votes; Bimbo Adekanmbi 72 votes and Waheed Olajide, 1 vote with 2 void votes recorded during the exercise.

While reacting to the outcome of the results, Kola-Daisi disagreed and rejected the votes, saying the manner with which the initial election as cancelled and the arbitrary way a rerun was scheduled within 24hours without a petition does not suggest fairness.

In an address to the party delegates, his supporters, party leadership and other stakeholders, Kola-Daisi said the events of the last few days have shown why so many youths are left disenfranchised and apathetic towards politics.

He said: “I thank you all for your support on this novel journey, culminating in the recently concluded Oyo South Senatorial Primaries of May 29, 2022.”

“At this primary election, I was declared the winner having scored the majority vote of 212 votes, while the closest other contender got 107 votes; even though irregularities were noted.”

“The election was however arbitrarily cancelled and within 24 hours, a rerun was scheduled to hold on the 31st of May, 2022.”

“While irregularities were noted at the election of May 29th, any review of the result of that election can only be done through the appropriate electoral appeal process.”

“This appeal process would review any issues raised, invite interested parties to make representations and make decisions based on facts, the constitution of our party and also in accordance with relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“Furthermore, the appeal process requires obtaining necessary approvals within the party hierarchy to carry out its recommendations. How all of this can happen without inviting aspirants and in less than 24 hours does not suggest fairness.”

“The party or its election committees should not unilaterally cancel an election without following due process.”

“We therefore distance ourselves from the sham of the primary election purportedly held on the 31st of May, 2022, that was tagged a re-run, and we did not participate in it.”

“As far as we are concerned, we have been duly elected as the candidate of the APC for the Oyo South senatorial district having scored the majority votes and should be allowed to prepare for and contest for the general election scheduled for February 2023.”

He, however, assured his supporters that he would not be distracted by the event, urging all other youths not to be discouraged from joining the trail saying the huge motivation and support he enjoys from all stakeholders should serve as enough motivation for them.

“The events of the last few days have shown why so many youths are left disenfranchised and apathetic towards politics. The lack of internal democracy in political parties discourages willing participants.”

“A fairer system will benefit our party significantly by bringing to the table different ideas as well as different perspectives to finding solutions to issues of today.”

“Still, I encourage all the youths who have an interest in politics not to lose faith. We need to get involved, our movement “Je Ka Da SI”, typified by the amount of love and acceptance we received from all corners of the state, should be enough motivation to further fuel your desire to serve,” added.