APC National Women Leader, Edu, provides free medical care to Zamfara residents

Dr. Edu (above left) attending to a beneficiary. Below are more images from the programme.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, on Friday, June 24, flagged off a free healthcare programme that includes free surgeries to over 3,000 residents of Zamfara.

The programme, which had men, women and children benefitting, is part of the activities marking Dr. Edu’s empowerment initiative for grassroots development in Zamfara State.

In her address, Dr. Betta said it is imperative to support the efforts of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State in his quest to lead the state towards the path of sustainable development.

She said one of the core factors that engenders personal and public development is quality of life provided by healthcare system.

“Quality health is priority. Governor Bello Matawalle has done very well, and we will support him to reach out to more citizens of Zamfara State, as well as Internally displaced persons,” Dr Betta said.

Earlier in the event, Governor Matawalle while declaring the event open said, the development of Zamfara is incomplete without the basic development of the people.

He said the people must be empowered along basic means of life as the government is building enabling environment for individuals to thrive.

Over 1,000 women from New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and other political parties used the medium to decamp to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in solidarity of Dr. Betta Edu.

Wife of Zamfara State Governor, Hajia Aisha Bello Matawalle, who was also present at the programme to support the mobilization of women in Zamfara, urged them to vote for the APC in the coming elections.