Tragedy struck on Tuesday as the Zonal Chairman of APC, Jigawa Central, Alhaji Isa Burji, slumped and died at a hotel in Abuja.

The Chairman, APC Jigawa East, Alhaji Abdullahi Ango, revealed this to newsmen at Eagle Square, venue of the APC Special National Convention.

Ango said the deceased died at around 3.30 p.m., on Tuesday, few hours to the commencement of the convention.

He described the death as sudden, adding, “the deceased had his lunch and had performed his afternoon prayers.

“He had no known history of any ailment. He just slumped and

died instantly.”

Ango also dismissed some social media reports that said the

deceased died at Eagle Square.

Ango descried the late Burji as a ‘’good and honest person. He was the leader of the Jigawa delegation until he died.

“May the Almighty Allah repose his soul and grant him Aljannat

Firdaus.”