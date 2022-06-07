…Lawan, Bello, Nwajiuba, Onu, others thrown off

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

Following intense consultation and deliberation as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the National Working Committee, NWC, have pruned down the number of aspirants for today’s presidential primaries to five.

The decision was taken in the early hours of today, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, disclosed in an interview with Channels Television.

Those recommended in alphabetical order, according to him are former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; Governors Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

With this, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who the National Chairman, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, told members of the NWC, was consensus candidate, has been thrown off.

Others thrown off among the 13 recommended by the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun Screening Committee include Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, and Chief Emeka Nwajiuba.

However, Lalong said aspirants among the initial 23, who are displeased with the decision could still contest the primaries.