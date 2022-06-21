The All Progressives Congress Grassroots Governance Group APC G3 has welcomed the resignation of former Minister of Niger-Delta, Elder Godsday Orubebe and Mr Kassim Afegbua from the opposition People’s Democratic Party.

The group in a press release on Monday said the PDP doesn’t believe in national unity and stability.

APC G3 therefore urged all Nigerians who believe in national unity to join the ruling party, saying the party is known for keeping to agreements.

The party in a press release

signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Com. Omobolaji Sanni, said the APC is a party that believes in the equality and unity of the country.

The group urged Elder Godsday Orubebe and Afegbua to come to a party that keep to their agreement.

APC G3 said that President Muhammadu Buhari, the leadership and governors of the APC have shown determination to ensure that all Nigerians are carried along in the affairs of the party.

According to the group, “We urge all Nigerians to come over to the All Progressives Congress (APC) where agreements are kept. We believe in the oneness and stability of Nigeria.

“The unity and stability of our dear country are more important to the selfish interest of any individual. APC recognizes this and gladly welcome Orubebe and others with similar mindset.

“With Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as our Presidential candidate, we are set to harness the potentials of our great country and make it one of the best.”