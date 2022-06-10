By Egufe Yafugborhi

TWO officials of Rivers state All Progressives Congress, APC, on the delegates team who attended Monday and Wednesday’s Special National Convention have been confirmed dead in an Abuja auto crash in which others are nursing various serious injuries.

The tragedy was confirmed Friday in a condolence reflection by former Rivers APC governorship candidate, Dakuku Peterside, who expressed shock over the incident said to have happened along Gwagwalada Road as the victim set on the return journey to Port Harcourt.

Peterside’s condolence note avoided revealing names of the victims, but reports emerging indicated that the dead include Secretary of APC, Akuku Toru Local Government Area, Onimitein Vincent Samuel who reportedly died Friday morning.

Peterside, in grief, said, “Even as it is natural to grief when death strikes in families like in this instance, I have the confidence that the sacrifices they made in their lifetime to build the APC in their respective local chapters into a viable democratic institution, shall not be in vain.

“They have planted, completed their parts and left though leaving us in tears, but their democratic credentials should always spur us to greater service.”

He tasked APC faithful in Rivers State to rally round the bereaved families as they left young wives and children, even as he noted that if there was any time APC in Rivers State must show love to them, it was now.