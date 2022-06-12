.

*Congratulates Tinubu on emergence as candidate

By Dapo Akinrefon, LAGOS

SERVING Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday, disclosed that his intolerance for a certain kind of politics gave me zero votes at the just conducted Special Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said this during his post-primaries remarks in a message theme ‘A new Nigeria is still possible’, at the church auditorium in Oregun, Lagos.

Bakare, who scored zero votes during APC primary, however, congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over his emergence as the APC presidential candidate.

His words: “Since the conclusion of the APC Primaries in Abuja on the 7th and 8th of June, 2022, while I have received an almost endless stream of visitors and shared various impressions, I have not made any official public statements until today. As the main constituency and core group I am accountable to, I deem it appropriate to share a few thoughts with you first.

“In the course of my lifelong commitment to serving my nation, Nigeria, I have found these words telling. Yet, I remain convinced now more than ever that the quest to serve our beloved nation, Nigeria, has been a worthy adventure for a worthy cause.

“As a presidential aspirant in the Special Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, it has been a great honour to be the standard-bearer of the message of a New Nigeria; a Nigeria that works for every Nigerian. I congratulate the winner of the APC presidential primaries, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for his victory. “His emergence as the flagbearer and presidential candidate of the APC is a testament to his significant contributions to the cause of the South West as well as his labour towards the formation and establishment of the APC as I have said in times past.

“I, therefore, extend best wishes to him as he proceeds on the campaign trail towards the 2023 general elections. To my supporters across the nation and in the Diaspora, I thank you for your unalloyed support despite the challenges leading up to the primaries. Our heads remain unbowed because we did not compromise on the values that are integral to building a New Nigeria. For us, the means has always been as important as the end.

“This is why we confidently wear our zero votes as a badge of zero tolerance for a certain kind of politics. Our confidence is rooted in Daniel 4:17: It is to Almighty God I will ultimately give account, and it is in Him I will continually trust despite what may today appear to be a setback. There is still a cause and there is still a nation to transform.

“This is not the work of just one man or woman or just one party, but the calling upon every Nigerian worthy of the name.

This is the moment where those leaders must begin to revive the dreams of our founding patriots; the dreams of a Nigeria strong and united though tribes and tongues may differ, and the dreams of a Nigeria where no one is oppressed, no matter which part of the country they come from and live in, and no matter how they choose to worship God.”

The cleric also said he was confident of a new Nigeria, saying he remains committed towards the cause in the days ahead.

He said: “This is the moment where we begin to live up to the ideals etched in our founding creeds — the ideals of a Nigeria where every Nigerian has a seat at the table of nationhood, and the ideals of a Nigeria where peace and justice reign.

“This is the moment where we begin to build a bridge between the dreams of our past, the realities of our present and the visions of our future towards a New Nigeria; a Nigeria where every man or woman, and every boy or girl, can live up to his or her full potential, and be all that they were created to be.

“I remain audaciously confident that a new Nigeria is possible and that, upon the foundational values of integrity and incorruptibility, Nigeria will, no doubt, become a cutting-edge nation; a nation that will, one day, be the peace, progress, and prosperity and possibilities capital of the world. I remain committed to working towards this cause in the days ahead in whatsoever capacity God and the good people of Nigeria so choose.”