By Tunde Oso

The Mayor of Urhoboland and notable ex-militant leader in the Niger Delta region, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has congratulated the national leader and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the just concluded party primary held in Abuja, even as he called on party faithful to rally support for the former governor of Lagos State, who he described as the father of Nigeria’s modern democracy.

Tinubu, at the party primary had defeated his rivals in a landslide as he polled 1,271 votes while the former Minister of Transport, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, came a distant second with 316 votes just as the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who a section of the media had tipped to win the ticket came distant third with 235 votes, a development the Mayor said was borne out of hard work by Asiwaju Tinubu.

He noted that having worked assiduously using the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO to oust the military from power paving the way for democracy to take root in Nigeria in 1991, Asiwaju did cut a niche for himself in the Nigerian project and nation building.

Akpodoro, who is also the Coordinator of the Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC, said that Tinubu left no one in doubt in his capacity and understanding to lead the Nigerian state out of the woods, having grown the economy of Lagos State as a governor from the paltry sum of N600 million revenue while he served as governor to over N45 billion monthly, adding that Nigerians expect Asiwaju to replicate his success at the national level.

Akpodoro described Asiwaju as an agent of change and accelerated development and that there’s no doubt that he would exit the country as President from it current challenges bothering on security and education.

He called on APC to put its acts together for victory at last as he commended the northern governors of the broom party for their patriotism and solidarity to the unity and peace in the country by standing their grounds on power shift to the southern region of the country.

Pointedly, the Mayor stressed that Asiwaju’s emergence is a victory for democracy, noting that governors under the party from the North made it possible as against the plans by those he described as enemies of Nigeria to plunge the country into unending political crisis by jettisoning the zoning arrangement that he noted had fostered peace in the polity.

“The APC should build a formidable force against the opposition so that it would emerge victorious at the general elections in 2023. Tinubu worked hard to achieve success and its a victory for all. Party faithful should close ranks to defeat the opposition and we hope they listen. I commend Governors Nasir el-Rufai, Babagana Zulum, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, former Governor Kashim Shettima and other governors, who refused to stand the truth on its head,” the Urhoboland Mayor concluded.