.

By Miftaudeen Raji

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Lagos, Fuad Kayode Laguda has extoled the development strides facilitated by the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila to Surulere Federal Constituency.

A former aspirant for the Lagos State House of Assembly, Surulere Constituency 1, Laguda made the commendation in a statement on Friday as part of celebration marking the 60th birthday of the Speaker.

Laguda, popular as FKL noted that Gbajabiamila has been a dependable and tenacious individual with a character worthy of emulation with his efforts in his legislative career.

He noted that the lawmaker has remained consistent in his ways, and ensured the dividends of democracy impacted his constituents and other communities through sponsored bills, developmental projects, facilities, and infrastructure.

In his words, Laguda said,“I join other Surulerians to celebrate our icon and Honourable Speaker of the House of Representative, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

“Mr Speaker, over time, has distinguished himself in terms of capacity, leadership, selflessness and development. These have culminated in the transformation of the country, our Surulere and its environs by ensuring the dividends of democracy get to the people at the grassroots level.

He said, “No area is left untouched in the aspect of facilitating infrastructure projects such as road construction, the building of ICT centers in schools, construction of schools and equipping schools with needed equipment; provision of healthcare facilities; leadership and empowerment programmes for youths within and outside the constituency; and countless others.

“As life begins at 60, I wish him more success and progress and I specially charge him not to rest on his laurels in ensuring the dividends of democracy get to all and sundry”, he added.