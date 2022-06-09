.

... families, sympathizers set motorcycles on fire

By Ebunoluwa SESSOU

It was a horrific experience as an unidentified Okada Rider hit an elderly man believed to be in his late 70s, along Isheri-Oshun Road in Jakande Estate, Isolo area of Lagos.

The incident which occured on Thursday, was allegedly caused by an Okada Rider who ran into an elderly man who alighted from another Okada along the road.

The old man reportedly died within some minutes after he was knocked down by the Motorcyclist.

In a swift reaction, residents trooped out in anger and attacked bikes plying the routes. About Forty motorcycles were burnt by the angered sympathisers and families.

Eyewitness told Vanguard that, the Okada Rider who carried the elderly man fainted on the spot.

.

According to them, “When the incident happened, other Okada Riders did not rescue the old man. Rat

her, they were trying to help the Okada Rider who hit the elderly to escape.

“When the people saw what happened, they did not hesitate to attack the Okada Riders on the road”, they said..

The situation made residents and other Okada Riders to avoid the area for their safety. This situation has also prevented other Okada Riders from playing the routes as residents are yet to come out of the shock.

It was gathered that police operatives had swung into action to address the situation.

Vanguard learnt that the team of officers took the affected Okada Rider to the hospital for treatment and evacuated the deceased.

In his reaction, the Lagos State Police Command, PPRO, Benjamin Hundeyin stated that before the police returned, “an angry mob was already burning the motorcycles left behind by the fleeing riders.

“The Lagos State Police Command condemns jungle justice in very strong terms”, he said.

The PPRO however warned that anyone found engaging in such would be dealt with in accordance with the law.