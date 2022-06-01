By Emmanuel Okogba

Anthony Joshua will face Oleksandr Usyk in their mid-August rematch at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

The delay to the rematch being announced has centred around the broadcast deal for Joshua, with Sky having secured the two-time world champion for its Box Office channel in the UK, while sports streaming platform DAZN will take the international rights for the Londoner.

The Jeddah Super Dome multi-purpose event space has a 35,000 seating capacity.

Joshua will face Oleksandr Usyk who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles after a unanimous decision win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

Joshua, 32, is attempting to reclaim the titles.

Though an exact date has not been fixed, management at Jeddah Super Dome confirmed that it is a preferred venue to host the blockbuster bout.

The fight would be a return to Saudi Arabia for Joshua, having defeated Andy Ruiz Jr on points in a rematch in December 2019.