By Emmanuel Okogba

Anthony Joshua says he has been in contact with boxing legend, Wladimir Klitschko and has donated to first aid groups over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Joshua has an eagerly anticipated rematch against another Ukrainian, Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 in Saudi Arabia, after losing his WBO, WBA, AND IBF heavyweight titles in their first meeting last September.

Joshua forced a second fight set to take place later this summer by activating the contractual clause following his loss by unanimous decision.

“I spoke to [Wladimir Klitschko] about donating to charities. I saw what was happening and just wanted to know if there was any way I could help,” Joshua told The Sun after an intense face-off with Usyk at a London press conference on Wednesday.

“I’ve been doing this privately. He recommended I donate to groups taking first aid out to Ukraine.”

Joshua further said he was asked by Wladimir to express his support for Ukraine on social media via a video but opted to allow his action speak louder than words.

“He asked me to do a video but I prefer to try to let my actions speak louder than my words,” Joshua explained.

“I try not to go out and buy Lamborghinis and Ferraris, big watches and gold chains and all that stuff and try to use some of my income to helps others.

“I’m now helping people in Ukraine and Nigeria as well as my own community in the UK and my home town, Watford.

“I’m giving to Ukraine now, when it matters, because it’s from the heart.”

The British heavyweight stopped Wladimir via an eleventh-round TKO when they met in 2017 which turned out to be his last professional fight.