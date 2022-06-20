The Nigeria Anhui Entrepreneurs Association said it will be dedicated to broaden the good relationship between Nigeria and China was declared open by the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos.

The association was unveiled official on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Oriental hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In his keynote address, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Chu Maoming, who spoke the collaboration between Nigeria and China, said: “Chinese community will continue to tell the Chinese stories, spread Chinese voices, and also share the joint promotion and reunion in the culture, international exchanges and cooperation in the era of epidemic, and to promote the construction of a China-Africa community with a shared future.

The chairman of the association

stated that motive of the association is to improve the cordial relationships between Nigeria and China.

He also said members of the association and various clients are fostering unity, understanding and social progress of members, and promoting a network of mutual assistance between the two countries.

He said: ”This association will promote the economic and trade exchanges between China and Nigeria, it will also enhance and strengthen the friendly relationship between the people of Anhui and the people in the country where we are located.”

Among the highlights of the event is the presentation of scholarships to 12 Nigerian students to ease their academic pursuit, and also the presentation of N500,000 to students of Bethesda Home for Blind.

There were colorful display of Chinese cultural display by the Huaxing Art Troupe, such as Lion Dance and Touring Fan dance, the Confucius Institute performance, and Chinese Women’s Association performance.