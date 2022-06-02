By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Aguata Diocese of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion has given kudos to Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State for prioritizing security of lives and properties in the state and prayed God to direct and guide him in his efforts in that regard.

Rising from the second session of the sixth synod of the diocese which took place at Nanka in Orumba North local government area of the state, the Bishop of the Aguata, Rt Rev Samuel Ezeofor regretted the prevalence of the state of insecurity in the state,which had claimed many lives, including the recent kidnap and murder of the member representing Aguata II constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Okey Okoye and his aide Mr. Cyril Chiegboka.

He called on Nigerian government to reverse what the synod described as the steady descent of the nation into the abyss of failure and disintegration without further delay.

Ezeofor also decried the state of the Nigerian nation which, he observed, had fully shown all the indications and manifestations of a failed state in spite of claims to the contrary by those benefitting from the system.

According to him, the synod underscores the need for Christians to not only intensify efforts in prayers for the nation, but to back up the prayers with practical steps aimed at ensuring that everyone was properly equipped and enabled to play the desired active role in electing leaders who will be servants and inspirational leaders.

Ezeofor spoke of the need for the family, the community, the church and the political class in Nigeria to make adequate preparation for the 2023 general elections so as to elect credible leaders that would ensure the survival of Nigeria.

The Synod commended the Nanka Anglican Community for the successful hosting of the synod and expresses heartfelt gratitude to the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Godwin Ezeilo for providing a conducive environment for the synod.