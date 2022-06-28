By Vincent Ujumadu

MANY people in Anambra State yesterday expressed anger over the continuous adjournment of the treason charge against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying it was becoming obvious that the federal government wants to keep him in detention till the end of the present administration.

Most streets in the state were deserted as the people marked the day as another sit at home, although some residents came out as soon as information got to them that the case had been adjourned to November this year.

Those who spoke argued that the continued detention of Kanu was fueling the weekly sit at home, alleging that the people handling his case were deliberately undermining the economy of the South East.

An Awka resident, Mr. Obinna Ezediokpu said it is unfortunate that the Nigerian government was yet to appreciate the negative effect of continued incarceration of Kanu on the lives of Igbo people.

He said: “Look around our state on a working day and see how deserted everywhere is. You can imagine how much the people lose everytime there is sit at home.

” There was the usual Monday sit at home and today (yesterday) again, there is no business going on in any part of the South East.

” If the federal government continues to insist on allowing the court to determine the way this Kanu’s matter would end, then the economy of the South East will soon collapse.

” The judge handling this matter should apply human face and grant Kanu bail so that life would return to normal in this part of the country”.

Another respondent, Mr. Christian Nduka wondered how the economy of the people can survive when they work for only three days in a week.

According to him, the people have become tired of staying at home, arguing that the release of Kanu from detention would automatically end the sit at home on work days.

As usual, there were no commercial activities in the state yesterday as government offices, banks, markets, schools and shopping malls were closed.

Even newspaper vendors could not display the papers because, according to one of them, business was usually dull during the sit at home.