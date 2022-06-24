By Charly Agwam

There’s palpable anger in Bauchi over the removal of a 16-year-old teenager’s eyes by a ‘friend’ who allegedly deceived him to the bush to carry out the dastardly act.



Confirming the incident to newsmen on Friday, the Bauchi Command of the Nigeria Police, through its PPRO, Ahmed Wakil said that One Ibrahim of Rafin Zurfi whom the victim has known for some time lured him to the bush for a menial job on his farm where he forcefully removed the teenager’s eyes.



“At about 1800hrs (on Thursday), a distress call was received from the Ward head of Birshi Mohammed Lawal, that a boy of about 16 years was found in his pool of blood with two of his eyes removed at Dutsen Jira of Yelwa area Bauchi in metropolitan area.



“A team of Policemen led by DPO of Yelwa division moved to the scene of the crime and evacuated the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi (ATBUTH) for treatment.



“Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim’s name is Uzairu Salisu ‘M’ of kwanan Gulmammu Jahun Quarters. The victim stated that One Ibrahim of Rafin Zurfi whom the victim has known for some time lured him to a Bush for a menial job on his farm where the suspect used a cable wire to strangulate the victim and remove his two eyes.



“While the victim is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the general public will be updated as the investigation unfolds.

“To this end, the commissioner of Police reiterates the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance of the activities of their wards,” he said.



The PPRO further noted that the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda has vowed to get to the root of the matter and ensure that erring culprits of the dastardly act are brought to book.



Some residents who spoke with our reporter expressed their anger at the incident while promising to cooperate with all relevant security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the act.