.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

PROVOST of Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State, Dr. Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, has stressed the need for Colleges of Education in Nigeria to remain focused in upholding the standards of education and raising generations of leaders capable of reviving the fortunes of the country.

Anene- Okeakwa stated this during a Press Conference, organised by the Consultancy Services Unit of the College, at the College’s Council Chamber, as part of activities lined up to mark the 3rd Anniversary of her assumption of office as Provost.

The Provost who disclosed that the main event would hold Wednesday 15th June at the College premises, identified discipline, vision, patience, team work and other vital variables as responsible for her success as the administrative head of the institution.

She said the War Against Indiscipline launched in the college on assumption of Office in May 2019, had entrenched discipline, diligence, comportment and sanity in the institution, adding that the college had never had cause to worry about the issue of cultism, as students had remained compliant with the rules of the college.

She said in her poise to tackle the infrastructural and economic challenges in the college, she and her team attracted ultra modern TETFUND projects, completed and ongoing, including the construction of the Home Economics Complex, Home Economics Annex building with external works, Academic Staff Office Complex with external work, ICT Centre with external work, Home Economics Practicum Centre with external work, Construction and Renovation of ETF College, Entrance Gate with external work, Construction and Furnishing of male and female hostel, Renovation of ETF 111 hostel, Completion of the College Library and that of the School of Vocation.

The Provost listed other awarded projects to include, renovation of business auditorium and block of classrooms in the School of Science, Construction of generator House and offices Fencing, and beautification of Home Economics Complex, as well as other capital projects.

Anene-Okeakwa said the college has been more like an egalitarian society, where everyone has fair and equal opportunities, as the administration has been all- inclusive, maintaining an open door policy, propelled by team spirit.

She said there has been industrial peace, harmony and mutual understanding between staff and Unions in the institution owing to the transparency and sincerity of the school management, stressing that Staff of the college has benefitted from TETFUND sponsored Staff Training and development within and outside the country, as well as TETFUND interventions in manuscripts publications and Research works.

The Provost listed the challenges facing the college to include dwindling students enrollment as a result of several tertiary institutions existing in the state, which has contributed to the poor internally Generated Revenue, as well as the issue of security and vandalism of school properties.

While thanking the leadership and students of the college for their support which has enabled them achieve the successes recorded so far, she showered encomiums on the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Comrade Mike Ikeogwu, for maintaining high sense of decorum in all his activities and redefining the journalism profession, urging all journalists to take a cue from him.