From left: Dr Kayode Fasua (CEO, ANAN); Rev Canon Prof Benjamin Osisioma (President, ANAN); Mr Paul Ash (President, CIMA/Chair, AICPA); Ijeoma Anadozie (Country Rep, CIMA/AICPA) and Tariro Mutizwa (Regional Vice President, CIMA/AICPA) during a business visit to ANAN HQ, Abuja on 17 June 2022

Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants(CIMA)/Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) USA are set to renew MoU, partner on International Conferences, consolidate on reciprocal membership among other areas of collaboration.

Speaking during a business visit to ANAN Headquarters, Abuja by the CIMA President and Chair of AICPA on Friday, ANAN President, Rev. Canon Prof. Benjamin Chuka Osisioma said the partnership will enhance the quality, content, and impact of professional Accountancy practice in Nigeria.

The President said the agreements clearly defined in the MoU consolidates on a 5-year collaboration entered with CIMA in 2014 to enhance the proficiency of Accountants in ensuring the highest standards of competence in training and professionalism.

He stated that the influence of evolving sophistication in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution makes it imperative for Accountants to be continuously automated by aligning with global digital trends in making financial record-keeping more reliable, precise and secure.

Prof. Osisioma noted that greater digital literacy through professional networking and affiliation is required in interpreting insights generated by global developments and making important business decisions.

ANAN Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kayode Olushola Fasua in his remarks stated that the Association will leverage the quality of course content of the collaborating bodies in examination and training for Members’ professional development.

The CEO said the partnership will enable professionals adroitly gain new competencies and skills for more efficiency and productivity.

President, CIMA and Chair of the AICPA, Paul Ash said the MoU will equip members of both bodies with the competency framework requisite for providing Finance, Accounting and Technical services.

Ash asserted that the collaboration will enable Accountants provide valuable services for businesses and enhance the supply chain in financial and sustainability reporting in explaining how they create value over time in the context of their external environment.

Regional Vice President for Africa, CIMA and AICPA, Tariro Mutizwa said the 5-year MoU provides a well defined pathway for reciprocal membership of innovative professionals across international borders.

She further noted that the partnership will equip Accountants with contemporary knowledge and skills in building them as digitally savvy professionals capable of adding value to business and responding to issues of sustainable development and good governance.

Country Manager, CIMA and AICPA, Ijeoma Anadozie said the MoU will broaden capacities of professional Accountants and boost economic development.

She added that the partnership will enable transcontinental collaboration in building competent, confident and future ready professional Accountants.

The MoU provides mutual recognition by both Bodies to share best practices in developing curriculum and linking them to the competency needs of employers, develop, administer examinations and assessments and membership designations.

The agreement further details the establishment of a research centre of excellence in Nigeria to focus on conducting rigorous research in applied Management Accounting suited to West Africa’s business and economic environment.