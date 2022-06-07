.

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Anambra State government has explained that the shortcomings witnessed during the weekend’s test for applicants into the state’s teaching service were not intentional, assuring that those who were unable to write the examination would still be allowed to do so.

There was chaos in most Cyber cafes in various towns in the state during the online test when the site crashed, with the applicants accusing the organizers of merely wasting their time.

The applicants, mostly women, many of them carrying babies, complained that the site did not open within the one-hour duration of the exercise in most places.

According to them, the site crashed as the 11 am time for the commencement of the examination approached.

Clarifying the issue yesterday, the state government, through the chief press secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime said the attention of the governor had been drawn to reports and insinuations concerning the teachers’ recruitment examinations.

“The test was conducted in line with the cardinal objective of Prof Soludo and his administration of strengthening and repositioning the education sector in the state. It tallies with the conviction of the governor that education remains a piece of veritable equipment for enhanced living and building a better society.

“To ensure transparency in the exercise, the Ministry of Education charged with the responsibility, received over 40,000 applications. The ministry listed about 31,800 qualified applicants after reviews. Applicants considered too old for civil service, graduates without NYSC discharged certificates or exemption letters and other deficiencies were disqualified.

“Against the proposed 5000 qualified applicants to be shortlisted for Computer-based Test, CBT, exam, the governor directed that all the over 31000 listed applicants should be given equal chance to participate in a preliminary online exam, before shortlisting the successful applicants for 2nd CBT exam.”

